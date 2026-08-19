Extreme Heat Warning issued for North Texas through late week

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday evening for 23 North Texas counties, with high temperatures forecast to reach 106 degrees. A persistent high-pressure ridge will keep the region dry with triple-digit temperatures continuing through the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances remain near zero for most of the area, with only a 10% chance of isolated showers near the Oklahoma border.



Sweltering summer conditions will continue to dominate North Texas through the end of the workweek and into the weekend, as high temperatures reach or exceed 105 degrees under an Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Extreme heat warning

The Latest:

The warning, issued early Wednesday, remains in effect until 8 p.m. CDT and covers 23 counties across the region, including Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Wise, Parker, and Johnson counties. Weather service officials warned that the intense heat poses a significant threat to property and life.

Residents across the warned counties are advised to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors as the heat wave continues.

The forecast

Clear skies and morning temperatures starting in the low-to-mid 80s across much of the region will quickly give way to extreme afternoon heat, driven by a persistent high-pressure ridge. Dallas is projected to top out near 106 degrees Wednesday, supported by a southwest breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

There is little relief on the horizon. High temperatures will remain firmly in the triple digits past Friday, with unseasonably high temperatures expected to persist into early next week.

A weak frontal boundary stalling to the north could bring a slight 10% chance of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms on Thursday, primarily restricted to areas north and northeast of the metroplex. Low 10% rain chances remain in the forecast through Saturday, but most of the region will stay dry, with no measurable rainfall anticipated over the next seven days.

While suburban and rural areas to the west—such as Bridgeport at 73 degrees and Mineral Wells at 76 degrees—offered slightly cooler starts Wednesday morning, urban heat island effects kept core metropolitan areas elevated, including 82 degrees in Fort Worth and 86 degrees in Dallas.

7-Day Forecast