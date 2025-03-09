Elevated fire threat in parts of North Texas this week

The Brief There will be an elevated fire threat to the west next week. There will be dry and breezy conditions for some. NWS says Friday is the biggest day of concern.



After a cool Sunday, temperatures will be warm for much of next week.

The National Weather Service says that our warm and breezy conditions could be a recipe for fires.

Elevated Fire Threat

Local perspective:

Warm, dry and breezy weather will bring an elevated risk of grass fires each afternoon this week.

The National Weather Service is most concerned about Friday, when the winds will be strongest.

The highest risk of fires will be to the west.

NWS says a critical threat may develop along and to the west of the I-35 corridor.

(Source: National Weather Service)

The most recent update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of North Texas is abnormally dry, especially to the west.

7-Day Forecast

A storm system could bring strong to severe storms to the eastern part of our area on Wednesday.

There could be large hail and damaging winds to the east of I-35. If the system slows down, the risk could be closer to the Metroplex.