Dallas weather: Freezing temperatures arrive before a New Year’s warm-up

The Brief A powerful cold front has plunged North Texas into true winter conditions, with Monday morning wind chills in the 20s and afternoon highs struggling to escape the 40s. The record-setting cold will be short-lived, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s for New Year’s Eve and potentially hitting the 70s by the first weekend of 2026.



Grab the heavy coat as you head out the door this Monday morning! The cold front that came howling through yesterday has officially kicked into full gear across North Texas.

Monday Forecast

We are waking up to freezing temperatures and wind chills dipping into the 20s. Winds will continue to diminish throughout the afternoon. We’ll see some filtered sunshine early on, which will help us slowly warm up before clouds take over again later today. It is a true winter day in North Texas, with temps in the 40s.

Those clouds will clear out overnight, and as the winds die off, we are bracing for the coldest night of the week. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region, with some sheltered locations north and west of the Metroplex dipping as low as 20 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice Texas winter day. Light winds and mainly sunny skies will allow us to moderate back closer to our seasonal average high of 56 degrees.

After one more cold night, Wednesday starts a warming trend as we finish off 2025. It is expected to stay mostly sunny with winds shifting to the west-southwest. That breeze will easily push afternoon temperatures back into the 60s, making it very pleasant. For anyone with New Year’s Eve plans, the evening looks great with clear skies and temperatures staying in the 50s.

While we will probably cloud over on Thursday, any actual rain chances will likely stay to the north in Oklahoma. Those clouds should break enough on Friday to combine with a little more sun and push us briefly back above 70 degrees. As the storm system crosses North Texas, we’ll also see some gusty southwest winds shifting to the northwest later in the day, though rain chances remain minimal.

We will be on the cooler side of a front on Saturday, but there is no true arctic air to be found nearby. This means the first weekend of 2026 will remain well above average, with the potential to see 70 degrees or better again by Sunday and early next week.