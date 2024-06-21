Dallas weather: Will we hit 100 this weekend?

We've made it through most of June without any serious summer heat, but that could change this weekend.

High pressure will build in from the east North Texas and send temperatures close to triple-digits this weekend.

We will have a humid morning with some clouds, but the tropical moisture will slowly exit.

There is a very slim chance we could see a shower or two, but don't count it.

The high pressure will build over North Texas this weekend, sending high temperatures higher and higher each day.

Will we see 100s?

Right now, we think it will fall short, but the heat index will comfortably be in the triple-digits.

The temperature will stay in the high 90s early next week, maybe eclipsing the century mark.

7-Day Forecast

It is likely a storm complex blows in to Kansas, Oklahoma and then down to us some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

It could help give us a break from the heat.