After days filled with sun earlier this week North Texas will be cloudy over the next few days, and there is a chance some people could see storms.

The clouds are expected to move in Friday afternoon with a few stray showers.

There is a strong cap in place for the Metroplex on Friday.

The National Weather Service has removed North Texas from its severe weather prediction risks, after saying there was a 'slight' chance of severe weather earlier in the week.

There is a chance that we could see storms to the far western parts of North Texas on Friday night if the cap breaks.

On Saturday morning, things will start out cloudy and humid.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Saturday afternoon.

There is a chance of severe weather to the east and southeastern portions of North Texas, with hail and wind presenting the greatest threats.

Winds across North Texas could be as high as 30 miles per hour as the cold front moves through the area.

Sunday temperatures will be a little chilly in the morning, with temperatures just below 50, but it will be sunny and beautiful in the afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be back in the 80s on Monday.

There are small chances of rain on Tuesday and Thursday, with a bit of wind sticking around for most of the week.