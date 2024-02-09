The weather is going to be a bit gray on your Friday ahead of a rainy weekend.

Friday Forecast: Cloudy

There will be a lot of clouds and things will be windy on Friday.

You could see a few breaks in the clouds here and there, but for the most part seeing the sun will be fairly rare.

Temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees.

There is a spotty chance of a shower or two, but the chances are low.

If you are sniffling and sneezing, you aren't alone!

There is plenty of pollen in the air.

Saturday Forecast: Rainy

Saturday will be wet, especially in the morning through the early afternoon.

A storm system in the Pacific Northwest will make its way into North Texas, bringing conditions for the rain.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday. You can expect a few rumbles of thunder to come along with it.

Later in the afternoon and into the evening things should dry out.

Sunday Forecast: Rainy

Sunday things will be rainy again in the morning.

The rain will last until around noon, but if you live to the north and northwest of the Metroplex it could stick around a little longer.

The back side of the storm will move through in the evening hours, meaning some areas, especially to the north, could see more rain.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s and those temperatures will drop overnight.

7-Day Forecast

The week will start off cold.

Low temperatures will be back into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

For Valentine's Day on Wednesday, things should be pretty nice for an outdoor date. High temperatures are in the mid-60s and things are expected to be breezy.