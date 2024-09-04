Dallas weather: Early rain and cooler temperatures on Wednesday

Many North Texans are waking up to a bit of rain on Wednesday morning.

Light rain is expected to stick around through noon with temperatures in the 70s.

There will hopefully be some breaks in the clouds later on as the rain shuts down.

Northeast winds will keep our temperatures low throughout the day.

Our high is expected to be in the low 80s at DFW Airport. That's 10 degrees cooler than usual for this time of year.

North Texas Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

At least some sun will return on Thursday as humid air heats back near 90 degrees.

There is enough moisture in the air to have an isolated shower.

We will be back in the 90s on Friday before we see a weak cold front in the afternoon to evening hours.

This weekend should be beautiful.

Humidity should be low and temperatures should be in the upper 80s.

Things look like they should stay dry for a while!