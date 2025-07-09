Dallas weather: Storms return after flooding leads to water rescues in DFW

article

The Brief Heavy rains caused flash flooding and required water rescues in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Tuesday, with more showers expected to return Wednesday night. The DFW area will see seasonably hot and humid conditions, with the heat index returning near or over 100 degrees. The forecast for the rest of the week and weekend includes typical hot, humid July days with isolated storm chances, particularly Saturday.



Wednesday Forecast

Storms may become more isolated Wednesday as the heat index returns to near 100 degrees. An upper-level disturbance from Tuesday's storms to the north will be dropping down, bringing additional storm chances.

A few stray showers are possible Wednesday morning, mainly in southern parts of North Texas. The majority of spotty storms are not expected to enter Dallas-Fort Worth until Wednesday afternoon. Any storm, even an isolated one, could bring heavy rain and lightning. Partly sunny skies the rest of the day will push temperatures back into the 90s, with dewpoints near 70 degrees.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday is expected to be a typical hot, humid July day, with temperatures in the mid-90s. The heat index will be near or just over 100 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

Friday is expected to be quiet again, with temperatures near 100 degrees but not quite reaching triple digits. There is a possibility for isolated storms on Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will see more storm chances, primarily in areas west and north of Dallas-Fort Worth. These showers could linger into Sunday, bringing extra cloudiness and keeping temperatures slightly lower.

DFW Water Rescues

The heavy rains Tuesday brought flooding and swift-moving water to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, requiring water rescues.

Around 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to Mountain Creek Lake after three overturned kayaks were spotted in the water. The department said the three kayakers were seen yelling for help, and one was not wearing a flotation device. Dallas Fire-Rescue launched two boats and safely recovered the kayakers.

Around 6 p.m., a man was found in distress in a creek near Shady Trail. The department said he was seen in the water holding onto a tree limb and was rescued within 20 minutes.

