Dallas weather: Warmer temperatures expected to stick around
DALLAS - Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will stick around North Texas this week, leading up to widespread rain chances on Friday and Saturday.
What we know:
The weather pattern has shifted, moving a high-pressure ridge to the southeastern states and bringing southwesterly air flow into the region.
This change will bring more clouds and higher humidity as the week progresses.
A slight chance of rain begins overnight Monday into Tuesday, primarily west of the Interstate 35 corridor.
Tuesday afternoon brings a 10% chance for isolated pop-up showers.
Temperatures will remain warm, with highs generally in the low 80s through Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.
7-Day Forecast
Will it rain on Halloween?
What's next:
Unfortunately for trick-or-treaters, Friday and Saturday bring the best opportunity for widespread showers.
Once the weekend rain passes, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal norms.
Radar: North Texas
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.