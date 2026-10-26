Dallas weather: Warmer temperatures expected to stick around

The Brief Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for most of the work week. The best chance for showers and storms arrives Friday and Saturday, potentially impacting trick-or-treaters. North Texans will gain an hour of sleep Saturday night once the rain clears out.



Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will stick around North Texas this week, leading up to widespread rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

What we know:

The weather pattern has shifted, moving a high-pressure ridge to the southeastern states and bringing southwesterly air flow into the region.

This change will bring more clouds and higher humidity as the week progresses.

A slight chance of rain begins overnight Monday into Tuesday, primarily west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Tuesday afternoon brings a 10% chance for isolated pop-up showers.

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs generally in the low 80s through Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

Will it rain on Halloween?

What's next:

Unfortunately for trick-or-treaters, Friday and Saturday bring the best opportunity for widespread showers.

Once the weekend rain passes, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal norms.

Radar: North Texas