Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Warmer temperatures expected to stick around

By
Weather
Published October 26, 2026 5:35 AM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 5:35 AM CDT
Dallas weather: Oct. 26 morning forecast
Dallas weather: Oct. 26 morning forecast

Dallas weather: Oct. 26 morning forecast

FOX 4's Ali Turiano has the morning forecast for October 26. 

The Brief

    • Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for most of the work week.
    • The best chance for showers and storms arrives Friday and Saturday, potentially impacting trick-or-treaters. 
    • North Texans will gain an hour of sleep Saturday night once the rain clears out. 

DALLAS - Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will stick around North Texas this week, leading up to widespread rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

What we know:

The weather pattern has shifted, moving a high-pressure ridge to the southeastern states and bringing southwesterly air flow into the region. 

This change will bring more clouds and higher humidity as the week progresses.

A slight chance of rain begins overnight Monday into Tuesday, primarily west of the Interstate 35 corridor. 

Tuesday afternoon brings a 10% chance for isolated pop-up showers. 

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs generally in the low 80s through Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.

7-Day Forecast 

Will it rain on Halloween?

What's next:

Unfortunately for trick-or-treaters, Friday and Saturday bring the best opportunity for widespread showers.

Once the weekend rain passes, temperatures will drop closer to seasonal norms.

Radar: North Texas

The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano. 

WeatherWeather Forecast