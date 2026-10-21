Dallas business owner pistol whipped during robbery, police search for suspect

The Brief On Tuesday, October 20, Dallas Police responded to a robbery call in the 100 block of east Saner Avenue in the Cedar Crest neighborhood. Police found 78-year-old Ismael Arreola, a business owner, was hit in the head with a pistol during a robbery, and was later hospitalized due to his injuries. The masked suspect took a necklace from the business owner before fleeing. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the robbery.



Dallas Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say pistol whipped a Cedar Crest business owner and sent him to the hospital.

Cedar Crest robbery

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What we know:

On October 20 at around 12 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a robbery call in the 100 block of east Saner Avenue in the city's Cedar Crest neighborhood.

Police determined an unknown suspect had entered Arreola's, a body shop, hit the victim in the head, and took the victim's property before fleeing the scene.

The victim, 78-year-old Ismael Arreola, was taken to the hospital. Arreola's family says he was hit on the head and ear with a pistol.

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Arreola's niece says the suspect stole Arreola's necklace and dropped a cross pendant before fleeing.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect in the robbery, and no arrests have been made.

Security footage from Arreola's business shows the masked suspect before and after the robbery.

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What they're saying:

"As soon as he came in, he said a profanity, a bad word, and then just started hitting him."

Mary Martinez, Arreola's niece, says workers were on the other side of the wall when her uncle was attacked. Ismael was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

"Came in my uncle's place of business and hurt him for no reason whatsoever. Just to take a necklace."

Mary Martinez

Martinez says Arreola has worked at the body shop for the last 30 years. She's glad the situation didn't end up worse.

"It could have been so much worse, and we are grateful it wasn't. It's bad, it's horrific what they did to him, but he's here."

Cross pendant dropped by suspect

What's next:

Police say their investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.