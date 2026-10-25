Child among five hospitalized after rollover crash on I-35E in Red Oak

article

The Brief At least five people, including a child, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Red Oak. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Ovilla Road, leaving several victims with serious injuries. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash or released the victims' current conditions.



Multiple people, including a child, were hospitalized following a major two-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 35E in Red Oak, according to police.

Crash in Red Oak

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-35E near Ovilla Road.

Police said two cars collided, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

At least five people were taken to local hospitals, with officials noting that some of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released the identities or updated conditions of those involved.