Dallas rapper Yella Beezy’s capital murder trial begins Monday

The Brief Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy (Markies Conway), who is charged with capital murder. Prosecutors accuse Conway of hiring Kewon White to kill rival rapper MO3 during a 2020 ambush on I-35 in Dallas following a long-running feud. Conway has pleaded not guilty. White was recently convicted and sentenced to life in prison for capital murder.



Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. He’s accused of capital murder for the death of fellow rapper MO3 in 2020.

Yella Beezy Trial

What we know:

The defense attorney for Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, said the trial should begin as expected on Monday with jury selection.

FOX 4 will have live cameras inside the courtroom once the jury is seated and testimony begins.

Conway’s trial was delayed a month after Judge Chika Anyiam granted a defense motion for continuance.

Defense attorneys asked for a copy of the transcript from co-defendant Kewon White’s trial. They wanted to review it before Conway stood trial because some of the same witnesses will be called to testify again.

MO3’s Murder

The backstory:

MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was killed in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors alleged Conway hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud. White was convicted earlier this month of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.