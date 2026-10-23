3 men injured after dozens of shots fired outside Dallas club
DALLAS - Three men were injured Thursday night after dozens of shots were fired outside a Dallas nightclub, police say.
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
As officers responded, a nearby hospital called to report three gunshot victims arrived in a private vehicle. Police determined the victims came from the crime scene on Atlanta Street.
Police say dozens of shots were fired after an argument between two groups as they left a nearby club.
What we don't know:
The shooters fled before officers arrived.
Police have not ruled out the possibility that the two groups exchanged gunfire.
No suspects are currently in custody.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle.