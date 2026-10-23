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3 men injured after dozens of shots fired outside Dallas club

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 23, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 5:41 AM CDT
3 men injured after fight in South Dallas ends in gunfire
3 men injured after fight in South Dallas ends in gunfire

3 men injured after fight in South Dallas ends in gunfire

Three men were injured Thursday night after an argument outside of a Dallas club. 

The Brief

    • Three men were injured Thursday night after an argument outside a Dallas club led to dozens of shots being fired.
    • The victims went to a nearby hospital while officers responded to the scene. 
    • No suspects are currently in custody.

DALLAS - Three men were injured Thursday night after dozens of shots were fired outside a Dallas nightclub, police say.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 

As officers responded, a nearby hospital called to report three gunshot victims arrived in a private vehicle. Police determined the victims came from the crime scene on Atlanta Street. 

Police say dozens of shots were fired after an argument between two groups as they left a nearby club.

What we don't know:

The shooters fled before officers arrived.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the two groups exchanged gunfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

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The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallasTexas