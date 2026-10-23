3 men injured after dozens of shots fired outside Dallas club

The Brief Three men were injured Thursday night after an argument outside a Dallas club led to dozens of shots being fired. The victims went to a nearby hospital while officers responded to the scene. No suspects are currently in custody.



Three men were injured Thursday night after dozens of shots were fired outside a Dallas nightclub, police say.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

As officers responded, a nearby hospital called to report three gunshot victims arrived in a private vehicle. Police determined the victims came from the crime scene on Atlanta Street.

Police say dozens of shots were fired after an argument between two groups as they left a nearby club.

What we don't know:

The shooters fled before officers arrived.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the two groups exchanged gunfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

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