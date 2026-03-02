Dallas weather: Highs in the 80s before potential hail, tornado and flood risks arrive

article

The Brief North Texas will enjoy breezy conditions and highs in the 80s through Tuesday before a series of storm systems arrive mid-week. A cold front will bring widespread rain and a "slight risk" for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with large hail and damaging winds as the primary concerns. While extreme tree pollen levels will drop once rain begins Wednesday, multiple rounds of storms through the weekend will increase the risk for localized flooding.



Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather early this week, as a series of storm systems are set to sweep through North Texas starting Wednesday.

Monday Forecast

Monday will be one of the quietest days of the week. While there is a slight chance of morning rain north of the Metroplex, most will see breezy, warm conditions with highs in the 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Mid-Week Storm Threat Arrives

Tuesday features similar weather as Monday, but with fewer clouds, temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s.

Conditions turn active Wednesday as a cold front moves in, bringing widespread rain and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather, with the greatest impact expected during the afternoon and evening. The primary concerns with these storms are large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

While the exact timing is still being refined, scattered showers will likely linger through Thursday, though the severe threat will be lower.

Weekend Forecast: Severe Weather & Flooding Possible

The severe threat ramps back up Friday afternoon and evening. A stronger front will move through Saturday, keeping rain and rumbles in the forecast through Sunday.

The National Weather Service warns that the risk for flooding will increase this weekend as multiple rounds of heavy rain saturate the region.

Allergy Alert: Extreme Pollen Levels

Tree pollen levels are currently extreme across North Texas. According to AccuWeather, these levels should persist through Tuesday before dropping to "low" on Wednesday as the rain arrives.

Experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed on windy days and avoiding outdoor activities in the early morning. It is also helpful to shower and change clothes after coming indoors.

While mold levels are currently low, they are expected to reach "high" levels Thursday through the weekend.