Dallas weather: Valentine's Day chill before another cold front arrives

Deciding Between Indoor or Outdoor Plans for Valentine’s Day? A cold front has moved through the Metroplex over the past few days, but temperatures should be more manageable today for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day Forecast

After a true winter day yesterday, winds will make today feel less cold than the freezing weather we’ve seen earlier this week. Highs will reach around 50 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers this evening and overnight, but rain chances remain low at about 20%.

Make sure your date brings a jacket!

Saturday Forecast

Saturday morning will be cloudy and mild, with a few showers possible, mainly east of the Metroplex.

By noon, temperatures will climb into the 70s before another cold front moves in around 5 p.m. in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Expect a brief period of gusty winds at 25-35 mph as temperatures quickly drop into the 40s by nightfall.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday will be cold, starting just above freezing in the morning. Highs will only reach the 40s, with sunshine and a brisk breeze throughout the day.

President's Day Forecast

A morning freeze is expected, followed by a rebound into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Another storm system arrives in Texas on Tuesday, bringing rain and chilly temperatures in the 40s. The coldest air of the season follows, with freezing temperatures and the potential for ice early next week. It will be a windy, frigid stretch—so be prepared!

7-Day Forecast