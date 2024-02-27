A second-consecutive day of record heat is ahead, but don't get too used to the temperatures.

A cold front is coming, and it will feel a lot more like February on Wednesday.

Tuesday Forecast: Clouds, More Record Heat

Tuesday won't be quite as hot as the 94 degrees we hit on Monday, but we still expect to break records today.

High temperatures are expected to hit 88 degrees on Tuesday.

The current record is 85 degrees, which was set in 1918.

There are a lot of clouds in the sky today.

There will be a noticeable breeze outside today that will grow stronger throughout the day.

Wednesday Forecast: Cooler Weather, Winds Arrive

A cold front is expected to reach our area by Wednesday morning.

Be sure you take down your umbrella before you go to bed Tuesday night, or you might have to chase it across the yard on Wednesday morning.

You will wake up tomorrow morning and you will really notice the wind.

A north wind is expected to be blowing between 20 and 35 miles per hour.

The high temperature will be 55 on Wednesday, nearly 40 degrees lower than on Monday.

7-Day Forecast

A storm moving in from the west could bring rain to North Texas on Thursday.

There is about a 50 percent chance of showers.

After Thursday, temperatures will be back on the rise with highs in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.