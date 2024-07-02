Dallas weather: Tuesday expected to be hottest day of the year so far

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures are expected to climb up to 102 degrees at DFW Airport on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of North Texas.

Check out the temperatures to the west. Areas like Throckmorton could see temperatures up to 107!

The heat index will be even worse!

At DFW Airport, expect the heat index to climb up over 105.

Still, we are far from hitting record highs at DFW.

The all-time high temperature for July 2nd was 110 in 1980.

Fourth of July Forecast

Temperatures are expected to stay hot through the holiday.

High temperatures are expected to reach 101 degrees on July 4.

It will be a sunny day, but it will be hot and humid.

7-Day Forecast

We do expect a bit of relief.

A cold front will move through North Texas on Friday. High temperatures will top out at 94 degrees.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers and storms on Friday.

There's a chance of some scattered showers and storms through the weekend.