Richardson ISD teacher arrested on felony online solicitation charge, placed on leave

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The Brief Berkner High School teacher Michael Ralph Fouse was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. Richardson ISD placed Fouse on administrative leave and is cooperating with the ongoing criminal investigation. The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.



A Berkner High School teacher was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, according to Richardson police.

Berkner High School Teacher

What we know:

41-year-old Michael Ralph Fouse was taken into custody without incident after detectives executed arrest and search warrants at his Richardson home.

Online solicitation of a minor is a third-degree felony in Texas.

Richardson police said detectives began investigating Fouse on Aug. 20 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The investigation remains ongoing.

Richardson ISD statement

What they're saying:

Fouse has been placed on administrative leave, Richardson ISD said in a statement Friday.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," the district said, adding that it takes allegations that could compromise student safety "extremely seriously."

The district said it is cooperating with police and will take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings. Officials said they could not share further details because the case is an ongoing criminal investigation and a personnel matter.

What you can do:

Richardson police asked anyone with information related to the case to call 972-744-4893.