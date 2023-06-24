It is time to crank up the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack: The Heat is On!

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to get close to 100 degrees for some locations in North Texas before the real heat kicks in at the start of the work week.

On Sunday, the heat index is expected to climb as high as 114.

The National Weather Service extended and expanded its Heat Advisory into late Sunday.

But it is after Sunday when things are expected to really get interesting.

High temperatures are expected to hit 102 degrees on Monday, before jumping to 104 degrees Tuesday, 105 degrees Wednesday and back to 104 on Thursday.

Despite the high temps, this week's heat will not reach the record highs seen in the famous summer of 1980 in North Texas.

Record-High Temps at DFW

June 26 - 113 (1980)

June 27 - 113 (1980)

June 28 - 112 (1980)

June 29 - 108 (1980)

The National Weather Service is urging people to take precautions to stay safe in the heat, such as drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned buildings, and avoiding strenuous activity.



