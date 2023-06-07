Summer is still a few weeks away, but the temperatures are starting to climb in North Texas.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid-90s with some indications that we could crack the triple-digit mark as soon as next week.

If you feel that is sooner than usual, you are right.

Historically, the first 100-degree day at DFW International Airport happens on July 1, but in recent years it has happened earlier than that.

From 2019 to 2022 the first triple-digit temperatures have typically happened in mid-June.

In 2018, we hit 100 on Cinco de Mayo!

Related article

First 100-degree Day at DFW

2018 - May 5

2019 - June 21

2020 - June 22

2021 - June 15

2022 - June 11

As for if we will see triple-digit temps next week, only time will tell.

Keep and eye on the FOX 4 WAPP and on TV for the most up-to-date forecast.