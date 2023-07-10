Some people woke up to storms on Monday morning, but almost everyone will be feeling the heat later this week.

There is another chance at storms this week before the blast furnace that is Texas summer kicks in.

Scattered storms will be around on Monday morning and then another storm cluster is expected to move in from the high plains of West Texas on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WEATHER APP

The storm system is expected to weaken as it comes to North Texas, with the worst storms bringing 50-55 mile per hour winds.

The National Weather Service considers the severe weather risk to be "marginal," a 1 out of 5 on its severe weather scale.

The storm coverage is only expected to be 30 to 40%, meaning fewer than half of people in the Metroplex will see rain at all.

7-Day Forecast

After the rain moves through Monday and Tuesday the oven kicks on in North Texas.

Temperatures are expected to climb above 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday this week before we expect a bit of rain on Sunday.

It won't just be high temperatures either, the heat index is expected to climb up to 110 at times this week.

The cold front on Sunday could help temperatures for the start of next week.