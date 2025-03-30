Dallas weather: Third round of storms Sunday afternoon

The Brief A third round of storms is expected Sunday evening. The threat is a slight risk of large hail and damaging winds. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected later in the week.



Our third round of storms is expected after 3 p.m. through about 10 p.m. Coverage is about 30%, and mainly for areas east of I-35 and south of I-30.

The strongest storms, once again, could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday Morning

Round three is associated with a cold front. That front looks to drop into the metroplex between 3 and 4 p.m., and then we'll likely see showers and storms develop, mainly east of I-35 and south of I-30 later on today.

For Sunday, it will be in the upper 60s to start. Most of us are still warm and muggy, waiting for the arrival of that front. That front will be approaching from the north and west over the next several hours, but we'll slow down slightly, not getting into the metroplex until about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., and that leaves us plenty of time to warm up. And we will really warm up, topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon ahead of that front.

Live Radar

Sunday Afternoon

And because there's plenty of time for the atmosphere to heat back up, as well as plenty of moisture to work with, there will be another risk for strong to severe storms later on. That's where the storm prediction center has parts of North Texas under Level 2. That means slight risk, large hail and damaging winds are the main threats once again.

Timeline:

And that's going to be likely after 4 p.m., continuing through to about 10 p.m. as far as that timing is concerned. Similar to the storms that we saw last night, hail up to the size of golf balls will be possible, as well as 50 to 60 mph wind gusts.

With the front approaching the metroplex mid-afternoon, we will start to see the development of some showers and storms, especially ahead of the front for the far southeastern parts of North Texas through 10 p.m. The rest of the night looks quiet.

7-Day Forecast

Monday Forecast

Tomorrow morning we wake up to some extra clouds, but by the afternoon, we are back in the low 70s. Lots of sun, a little bit of a breeze. We're going to enjoy tomorrow while we have it, because by the middle of the week, a very active weather pattern returns to the forecast with multiple rounds of showers and storms. Several will have the potential to produce severe weather, and it looks like some pretty heavy rain will be setting up through part of next weekend, too.