Dallas weather: Will Thanksgiving be cold? DFW prepares for big weather shifts this week

North Texas will experience a rollercoaster of weather this week, with temperatures ranging from the 80s to near freezing. But will it be cold in time for Thanksgiving?

A gusty cold front will move through the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this morning, bringing temperatures down to the 60s with winds up to 25 mph. By the afternoon, temperatures will dip into the 50s and remain there through the evening.

Overnight, calmer winds will allow temperatures to fall closer to freezing in outlying areas of the metroplex.

Don’t get too comfortable with the cooler weather, though. After a mild Tuesday with highs in the 60s, Wednesday will warm up again with sunny skies and highs reaching the low 80s by mid-afternoon—a classic Texas weather swing.

But the warmth won’t stick around. A cold front will arrive Wednesday evening, dropping wind chills into the 30s by Thanksgiving morning. Highs on Thanksgiving Day will stay in the 50s.

Black Friday shoppers may want to bundle up, with freezing morning temperatures expected. However, the afternoon will bring sunny skies and highs in the 50s.