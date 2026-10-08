Dallas Weather: Sunny, warm weather continues as Hurricane Isaias strengthens in the Gulf

The Brief Sunshine and very warm afternoons are expected, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s and highs in the upper 80 to 90 degrees. Hurricane Isaias is strengthening in the Gulf and will make landfall Friday night near the Alabama and Florida state line. Heavy rainfall and storm surge are expected to create a significant flood concern from the Gulf Coast up into the Ohio River Valley.



While the DFW area continues to enjoy exceptional morning weather, Hurricane Isaias is strengthening in the Gulf and preparing to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

DFW Weather Forecast

High pressure staying to the east will keep the local area completely dry, with clear skies persisting for at least a few more days. Hurricane Isaias is staying well east of the state, bringing no severe weather to the region.

Mornings remain comfortable despite afternoon temperatures climbing slightly above normal, hitting 88 degrees yesterday with similar warmth expected today.

Sunshine will keep the area rain-free through the weekend and into early next week.

Current regional temperatures range from 55 degrees in Bridgeport to 65 in Dallas, 66 in Corsicana and Hillsboro, and 68 in Palestine.

Mornings will start in the 60s over the weekend with afternoon highs remaining around 90 degrees.

7-day Forecast

Will it rain in Dallas next week?

A cold front is expected to arrive by Wednesday of next week, bringing cooler temperatures and potential precipitation, though exact rainfall totals remain uncertain with rain chances currently low at around 10%.

Hurricane Isaias Update

What we know:

Hurricane Isaias is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico while moving at 9 mph.

The storm is forecast to take a more northerly turn through today and Friday, making landfall Friday night before rapidly weakening into an area of low pressure.

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Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are posted along the coast from New Orleans to Apalachicola Bay.

Heavy rainfall of 3 to 7 inches is expected near landfall, with isolated areas receiving up to 10 inches of rain. Storm surge is projected to reach 5 to 7 feet near the landfall point near Gulf Shores and Mobile, Alabama.

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