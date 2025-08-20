Dallas Weather: Summertime front brings rain to North Texas

The Brief A weak summer cold front will bring showers and storms to North Texas on Wednesday. Temps will stay in the 90s through the weekend. A strong front and cooler temperatures are expected early next week.



A weak, summertime front is bringing scattered showers and storms, as well as cooler temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the showers and storms will continue to develop throughout the morning behind the front, shifting south later in the day.

Brief, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be the biggest threats.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s throughout the afternoon.

Live Radar







7-Day Forecast







High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s throughout the weekend.

Then, a stronger front is on the way early next week with more shower chances and highs in the low 90s!