North Texas is expected to see some potentially strong storms on Thursday evening.

The day will start with a few showers this morning for some, but the more widespread rain and storms will be later in the day.

Rain and storms will start to ramp up around 3 p.m. with rain coverage expected to increase throughout the night.

The strongest storms will have heavy rain and a chance of some hail and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather. That is a 1 on the 5 point scale.

7-Day Forecast

The system will exit early Friday morning.

Lingering rain will likely be more to the east.

Our next batch of storms is expected to arrive on Sunday night.

There is a severe risk Sunday into Monday, with strong winds.

Live Radar