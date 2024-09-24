Dallas weather: Storm chances return Tuesday night

The temperatures are back in the 80s and North Texas could see some more showers overnight Tuesday.

Highs are expected to hit the upper 80s before a stronger cold front moves through tonight.

The storms and showers that soaked some areas on Monday stuck around in the southern part of the Metroplex on Tuesday.

Areas to the north will see more sun, light winds and somewhat humid air for most of the day.

A pocket of colder air and stronger winds aloft will bring more showers and storms on Tuesday night for about 40 percent of the Metroplex.

Those storms are expected to leave the area on Wednesday morning.

Monday rain totals

The much-needed rain comes after a pretty good soaker on Monday.

Some areas saw more than three inches of rain.

Live Radar: North Texas

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and feel like a nice fall day.

Drier air will take over on Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s in the morning hours!

This weekend should see more sun, dry air and temperatures in the 80s.