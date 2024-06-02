Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:28 PM CDT until SUN 11:30 PM CDT, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:38 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:32 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:47 PM CDT until MON 10:30 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:53 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:02 PM CDT until SUN 9:15 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:27 PM CDT until SUN 9:30 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:35 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:48 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:07 PM CDT until TUE 7:52 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:54 AM CDT until TUE 10:33 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:45 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Jack County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Strange clouds were in the North Texas sky on Sunday night. Here's what they are.

Published  June 2, 2024 9:03pm CDT
FOX 4

Dallas weather: June 2 forecast - 8 p.m. Update

FOX 4's Ali Turiano takes a look at the conditions in North Texas and the chance for more storms early Monday morning.

The FOX 4 newsroom received several pictures from viewers on Sunday of some interesting cloud formations.

The clouds with bulges or pouches are called Mammatus clouds.

They are called mammatus from the term mamma in Latin which means udder. 

FOX 4 viewers from Frisco, McKinney, Heath and more sent in their photos of the odd looking clouds.

Mammatus clouds in Heath (Courtesy: Derek Bush)

The large lumps on the undersides are formed by cold air sinking down to form pockets as opposed to the puffs of clouds rising through the convection of warm air.

Mammatus typically forms when there is turbulence within a cumulonimbus clouds.

The lack of stability that forms a Mammatus cloud usually means that there is also a chance of hail, heavy rain and lightning in the area.

The clouds were seen after strong storms moved through North Texas, leading to flooding and some hail.