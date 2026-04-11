Dallas weather: Storm chances cloud the weekend

The Brief Thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon with some being strong or severe. Rain chances increase Sunday morning with showers becoming more widespread through mid-morning. Rain chances stick around throughout the week.



North Texas is starting the day under thick cloud cover, with no active rainfall but increasing moisture creating areas of fog, particularly in western and low-lying locations.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon. Many areas could climb into the low 80s, depending on how much cloud cover lingers.

Thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon

While most of the morning should remain dry, isolated thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. Although coverage will be limited, any storms that form could become strong or even severe.

Isolated storms may develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening before briefly calming overnight.

Storm activity increases Sunday morning

On Sunday, rain and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread, especially across northern and western areas. Morning plans may be impacted, with rain likely through the mid-morning hours. Conditions should begin to clear by lunchtime, but additional storms could redevelop in the afternoon.

As temperatures rise Sunday afternoon, instability in the atmosphere may lead to stronger storms, with gusty winds and hail posing the primary threats.

Rain chances linger throughout the week

The unsettled pattern does not end with the weekend. Rain chances are expected to continue daily into the upcoming workweek. While there may be a brief lull on Monday, storm coverage is forecast to increase again Tuesday and Wednesday, raising concerns for heavier rainfall and a potential flood risk.

Dallas 7-day forecast