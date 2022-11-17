The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes.

A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen.

An arctic front arrives Friday, and that night into Saturday morning could be interesting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WAPP FOR WEATHER UPDATES, LIVE RADAR

The air mass may support some precipitation falling out of the clouds, however at the surface where we live the air is going to be dry.

The radar will show rain or snow falling, but it will likely evaporate on the way down.

Some may survive the trip, and you could see a few sprinkles and flurries.

If the snow does come it will likely just be a dusting of snow, mostly to the north and west.

This snow isn't expected to have any impact on the roads and driving should be fine.

MORE WEATHER NEWS HERE

In the Metroplex, the temperatures are expected to be above freezing, so don't expect to see flakes there.

7-Day Forecast

Outside of the early chance at a few snowflakes, Saturday will just be a cold day.

Sunday temperatures will start near freezing and warm up throughout the day.

Monday, will be cloudy with a chance of a few drizzle pockets.

Temperatures will warm up as we get closer to Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.