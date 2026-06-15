Dallas Weather: Showers, storms, and cooler temperatures
DALLAS - We will begin our work week the same way we will end it – needing an umbrella.
Monday Forecast
Monday’s highest rain chances will be from the metroplex to the south and east.
While the severe weather threat remains low, several inches of rain are possible, primarily south of Interstate 20.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Central Texas through Monday afternoon. That includes the Waco area, south of Dallas, as well as Corsicana and Athens, east of the metroplex.
Highs only top out in the low- to mid-80s on Monday.
Tuesday Forecast
On Tuesday, there’s a slight chance of rain southeast of the metroplex.
Partly sunny skies in the afternoon help us warm back to the upper 80s or low 90s.
7-Day Forecast
Drier conditions midweek will allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s, which is more typical for this time of the year.
The heat index could return to the triple digits on Wednesday through Sunday.
By the end of the week, a more unsettled pattern develops. Scattered showers and storms are expected heading into the weekend.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and National Weather Service.