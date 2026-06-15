Dallas Weather: Showers, storms, and cooler temperatures

The Brief Heavy rain and local flooding are expected on Monday. The highest rain chances are south and east of the metroplex, with a Flood Watch in effect for parts of Central Texas through Monday afternoon. Midweek brings a return to typical summer heat. Skies will clear up by Tuesday afternoon, driving temperatures back into the 90s with triple-digit heat indexes expected Wednesday through Sunday. Rain chances return for the weekend. A more unsettled weather pattern is projected to develop by the end of the week, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast.



We will begin our work week the same way we will end it – needing an umbrella.

Monday Forecast

Monday’s highest rain chances will be from the metroplex to the south and east.

While the severe weather threat remains low, several inches of rain are possible, primarily south of Interstate 20.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Central Texas through Monday afternoon. That includes the Waco area, south of Dallas, as well as Corsicana and Athens, east of the metroplex.

Highs only top out in the low- to mid-80s on Monday.

Tuesday Forecast

On Tuesday, there’s a slight chance of rain southeast of the metroplex.

Partly sunny skies in the afternoon help us warm back to the upper 80s or low 90s.

7-Day Forecast

Drier conditions midweek will allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s, which is more typical for this time of the year.

The heat index could return to the triple digits on Wednesday through Sunday.

By the end of the week, a more unsettled pattern develops. Scattered showers and storms are expected heading into the weekend.