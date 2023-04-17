Some North Texans could see some April showers this week.

South winds will bring Gulf moisture into North Texas, meaning there are chances of rain Tuesday through Friday this week.

Coverage for the weather is not expected to be high, with rain chances between 20 and 30 percent this week.

On Wednesday night, there could be some storms, with a small chance of storms turning severe to the east on Thursday.

Friday, the best shot of storms are in the morning before things clear out for what is looking like a pretty dry weekend.