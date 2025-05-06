Dallas Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of North Texas

article

Another stormy day is underway in North Texas, with the risk of severe weather bringing damaging wind gusts and large hail. After today, storm chances will decrease in the Metroplex, paving the way for a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of North Texas, including areas from Palo Pinto County to Bell County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for portions of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Meteorologists say wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible, along with hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter. Tornadoes are also possible.

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Dallas and Rockwall counties due to the potential for heavy rain.

Tuesday Forecast

Widespread rain will blanket the area Tuesday morning as a strong disturbance moves into the Metroplex. In addition to flood concerns, there's a threat of damaging wind and large hail. However, the tornado risk is expected to shift south of the DFW area as the system moves through.

Once the disturbance clears, conditions should become relatively quiet and cool. Highs will remain in the 60s under cloudy skies.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Wednesday Forecast

The next couple of days will remain mostly dry, although low rain chances linger through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Wednesday will start off cloudy, with some afternoon sunshine helping temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Friday may bring more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures due to an upper-level storm system—just a few degrees below normal for early May.

Saturday is expected to be mild and pleasant, with highs again in the 70s.

Mother's Day Forecast

What's next:

Mother’s Day looks beautiful across North Texas. The morning will start off cool with lows in the 50s, followed by a warm, sunny afternoon with highs near 80.

Looking ahead, next week will feature warmer temperatures in the 80s and increasing humidity.