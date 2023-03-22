There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

The storm, which is sitting in the San Francisco area right now, will move east, weakening and slowing down until it comes to North Texas overnight Thursday.

Currently, there is only a 'slight' severe weather risk for most of the area. That is a 2 out 5 on the severe weather scale.

What caused those striped clouds in the North Texas sky on Monday

If the storms become severe it will start primarily as a hail risk to the north and west for the p.m. hours on Thursday.

Closer to the Metroplex the main risk is wind, with a chance of some hail Thursday night after midnight into the early morning on Friday.

First day of spring is March 20: Here's the science behind the vernal equinox

There is a lower risk of severe weather to the south and the east.

The strongest storms will probably be up around the Red River and moving north into Oklahoma.

Storms will stick around on Friday morning, possibly as late as noon in our eastern counties.

7-Day Forecast

After the storms, the weekend should be nice.

Highs are in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Severe weather video and photos from around North Texas

Things will be dry on Saturday and rain is expected for the southeast on Sunday.

A cold front comes to drop temperatures for the early part of next week.