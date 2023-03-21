Several FOX 4 viewers sent in pictures to our weather team of a strange sight in the skies on Monday.

The clouds appeared to look like stripes for many, with some seeing lines of clouds with gaps of blue sky in between.

Carrie Kuban from Glen Rose sent a great example.

Cloud Streets in Glen Rose (Courtesy: Carrie Kuban)

They are called "roll clouds" and if you get many in a row they are called "cloud streets." Basically a wave in the atmosphere (like in the ocean) starts and causes a flat cloud deck to have ups and downs.

You can think about it like this: If the atmosphere is a pond, and you throw a pebble in you see ripples. In cases where you see the blue sky, clouds are evaporating in the lower parts of that ripple.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Clouds on March 20, 2023 (Courtesy: Toni Ferioli)

They form when you have a flat layer of Stratus clouds that are parallel to the direction of the wind.

If you ever see anything cool in the sky feel free to reach out to our team on Facebook, Twitter or email, and we will give you an explanation!