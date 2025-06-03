Dallas weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday night

article

The Brief North Texas faces a significant risk of severe storms Tuesday evening, bringing potential for hail and high winds, particularly in DFW. A cold front will move in overnight, bringing in heavy rain and continued wind risk before storms clear by Wednesday morning. After a cooler Wednesday, the region will see a return to warm, humid conditions with temperatures reaching the 90s by Friday and Saturday.



It truly feels like June across North Texas this week, with heat, humidity, and active weather patterns passing through.

Tuesday Forecast

Most of North Texas can expect windy, warm, and humid conditions, with temperatures near 90 degrees. Non-severe showers and storms are forecast to move through areas west and north of DFW this morning.

Scattered storms with a severe risk of hail, high winds, and a low tornado threat are expected to develop Tuesday after 4 p.m. and stay through 10 p.m. The highest likelihood for these storms will be in the Metroplex and areas west of DFW.

A possible cold front will move in overnight, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. This system is a high-coverage event, bringing a risk of strong winds and heavy rain.

DFW Live Radar

Wednesday Forecast

Storms should clear by sunrise Wednesday. However, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, closer to the low 80s, will remain. There is a slight chance for isolated showers, but no severe weather is expected on Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast

On Thursday, warm and humid air will return, with partly sunny skies expected throughout the day.

Friday and Saturday will bring hotter conditions, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees for most of North Texas. There are slight chances for isolated storms overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning.