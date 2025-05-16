Dallas weather: Severe storm risks return with hail, damaging winds possible

article

The Brief Scattered storms return Friday and Saturday, bringing the risk of large hail and damaging winds. The storms are expected to hit Friday after 4 p.m. near DFW; Saturday storms will also hit in the afternoon. The tornado risk is low, but stay weather alert through the weekend.



Warm, muggy conditions will dominate the next few days in North Texas as the risk of severe storms makes a comeback.

Friday Forecast

Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky. Morning clouds will gradually clear, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 90s. By late afternoon, dry air moving east will trigger scattered thunderstorms. Storm development is expected after 4 p.m., especially near the Metroplex. Coverage will be greater to the east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats.

Live Radar

Weekend Forecast

The dryline will retreat Saturday morning, leaving behind warm, humid and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees with light southerly winds. A stronger disturbance will arrive in the afternoon.

Storms are expected to form west of the Metroplex after 2 p.m. and taper off by around 8 p.m. on Saturday. These storms may bring large hail and high winds. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero—stay weather aware.

Sunday will remain warm, breezy and humid, with another storm system arriving late in the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Storm chances linger into Monday as unstable air sticks around. The system will finally move out Tuesday afternoon, though a few lingering showers are possible earlier in the day, mainly to the east.

By Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.