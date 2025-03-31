Dallas weather: Mild start to the week before severe storms, hail arrive

The Brief North Texas will see a sunny and mild Monday before storms move into North Texas later this week. Severe storms are possible on Wednesday and Friday with risks of hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. A cooler weekend is ahead with temperatures dropping into the 50s on Sunday.



Enjoy Monday’s sunny and dry weather before April showers and storms move into the Metroplex for the rest of the week.

Monday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny, mild temperatures

What we know:

North winds will bring a few clouds early Monday morning before skies turn mostly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with low humidity.

Monday night will be cool, offering one last comfortable evening before changes arrive.

Tuesday’s Forecast: Warmer and breezy with increasing clouds

Winds will return, with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Moisture from the Gulf will bring increasing clouds, mixing with sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s in eastern areas and 80s to the west.

A few showers or storms could develop late in the day.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Morning storms, hail chances at night

A cold front will bring storm chances early Wednesday, with a risk of hail and gusty winds. The afternoon will be quieter as temperatures rise into the 80s.

However, another round of storms is possible Wednesday evening, with the potential for hail.

Late-week forecast: More storms, hail chances and heavy rain

Storms will exit Thursday morning, but another round of severe weather is possible later in the day, with a 30% chance of rain.

Friday could bring heavy rain and a flood threat, with severe storms possible throughout the day and into Friday night. Temperatures will fluctuate between warm and cool depending on where you are in DFW.

Weekend outlook: Cooler temperatures return

Rain is expected to taper off by Saturday morning, but strong north winds will bring unseasonably cool air. Highs will stay in the 70s, near the seasonal average.

Sunday will be dry but chilly, with a north breeze keeping temperatures in the 50s across much of North Texas. By Monday morning, some areas could see lows in the 30s.

7-Day Forecast