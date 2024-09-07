Dallas weather: Fall-like temperatures, lower humidity this weekend

We are getting an early taste of fall this weekend.

The cold front that brought some storms to our area is gone and breezes will drop our humidity.

Dewpoints are forecast to drop to near 50 by the afternoon with a 15 to 25 mile per hour breeze.

The very dry air will allow temperatures to drop to the low 60s overnight in the Metroplex and to the 50s for outlying areas as the winds die down.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be a degree or two cooler than Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s.

On September 8th last year, temperatures hit 110 degrees!

7-Day Forecast

The northerly winds from the jet stream that brought in the cooler air will relax over the next week and our attention will turn to a weak upper level trough coming from the southwest and a tropical system in the western gulf that could impact south and southeast Texas.

Monday should mainly be sunny with temperatures warning back to the mid to upper 80s.

By Tuesday, we'll see an increase in the high clouds as we watch the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be right near 90.

The humidity will pick up by mid-week as winds turn to the southeast. There is a potential for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures could climb back into the 90s by next weekend, but enjoy the 80s while you can!