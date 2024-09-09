Dallas Weather: Feels like fall in North Texas

It will feel like fall in North Texas as we kick off another work week. But don’t get too comfortable just yet. The summer heat returns later in the week.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Monday starts where the weekend left off – with beautiful, dry air. Highs will remain in the 80s with light winds and low humidity.

We’ll get another pleasant day on Tuesday, but we may see a few clouds as a tropical system gets going in the Gulf of Mexico. The highs will inch closer to the 90s.

On Wednesday, what will likely become Hurricane Francine will be east of Texas in the Gulf, approaching Louisiana. Since we are on the northwest side of it, we’ll likely only see some extra cloud cover and more humid air. If there are any showers, they would likely be southeast and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

As Francine moves through Louisiana on Thursday, North Texas will once again see a few clouds. While it would be nice to see some rain, that’s not likely to happen. Instead, we’ll be heating back up to the 90s by the end of the week.

The weekend is the last full weekend of summer, and it will definitely feel like summer. High temps will be well into the 90s, and the humidity levels will be elevated.

They won’t be exceptionally high, but they’ll be high enough that we’ll have a bit of a heat index that could make it feel like the triple digits again.

So, enjoy this little taste of fall before it's gone!

7-Day Forecast