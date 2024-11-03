Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Scattered storms Sunday, Monday

Published  November 3, 2024 9:29am CST
Dallas Weather: Nov. 3 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano takes a look at the rain chances in North Texas today and looks ahead at the rest of the week.

DALLAS - Almost everyone in North Texas will see rain by Monday. Sunday will be cloudy, muggy and a chance of showers with a high near 80 degrees. 

Afternoon and evening storms would bring the chance of severe weather with wind and a low tornado threat.

On Sunday afternoon, a disturbance coming up from the Hill Country will be a threat to North Texas. There could be damaging winds with strong gusts beyond 25 miles per hour. 

Everyone has a thunderstorm potential and the threat for stronger weather goes up on Monday.

7-Day Forecast

Election Day should be drier, with highs near 70.

Wednesday will be quiet, but more wet weather is expected on Thursday. 