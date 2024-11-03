Dallas weather: Scattered storms Sunday, Monday
DALLAS - Almost everyone in North Texas will see rain by Monday. Sunday will be cloudy, muggy and a chance of showers with a high near 80 degrees.
Afternoon and evening storms would bring the chance of severe weather with wind and a low tornado threat.
On Sunday afternoon, a disturbance coming up from the Hill Country will be a threat to North Texas. There could be damaging winds with strong gusts beyond 25 miles per hour.
Everyone has a thunderstorm potential and the threat for stronger weather goes up on Monday.
7-Day Forecast
Election Day should be drier, with highs near 70.
Wednesday will be quiet, but more wet weather is expected on Thursday.