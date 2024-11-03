Dallas weather: Scattered storms Sunday, Monday

Almost everyone in North Texas will see rain by Monday. Sunday will be cloudy, muggy and a chance of showers with a high near 80 degrees.

Afternoon and evening storms would bring the chance of severe weather with wind and a low tornado threat.

On Sunday afternoon, a disturbance coming up from the Hill Country will be a threat to North Texas. There could be damaging winds with strong gusts beyond 25 miles per hour.

Everyone has a thunderstorm potential and the threat for stronger weather goes up on Monday.

7-Day Forecast

Election Day should be drier, with highs near 70.

Wednesday will be quiet, but more wet weather is expected on Thursday.