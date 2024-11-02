Dallas weather: Scattered rain, storms this weekend

It looks like the start of November is trying to make up for our dry October.

Rain and storms are expected for some of us this weekend and almost everyone in North Texas will see rain by Monday.

Saturday Forecast: Showers

Saturday starts off cloudy and Gulf moisture will make for a humid day. It will be very muggy for early November.

There will be occasional light rain as temperatures climb up into the 70s.

The first of several disturbances will make its way to North Texas this afternoon, bringing scattered showers, some thunder and in some areas, downpours.

Only about 50% of the area will see rain.

The biggest concern on Saturday is the area well northwest of Fort Worth, where a complex of storms this evening brings a risk for very heavy rain and high winds.

Don't forget to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed.

Sunday Forecast: Scattered Storms

Sunday will be similar to Saturday in that it will be cloudy, muggy and there's a shot of showers.

High temperatures will be near 80.

Any showers would be from the Metroplex south and east, as well as higher storm chances to the north and northwest of the Metroplex.

Afternoon and evening storms would bring the chance of severe weather with wind and a low tornado threat.

7-Day Forecast

A strong system is expected to generate a higher coverage squall line on Monday.

The line of storms will be capable of bringing damaging wind and even some spin-up tornadoes.

The best chance for these storms would be from the late morning into the early afternoon hours.

Election Day should be drier, with highs near 70.

Another storm system will bring clouds and spotty showers our way by Wednesday and increasing shower and storm chances later in the week.