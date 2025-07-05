Texas flooding: Burleson couple missing in Kerr County flash flooding

The Brief At least 43 people are dead and several missing after devastating flooding in Central Texas. Floodwaters along the Guadalupe River swept away numerous RVs and concrete slabs; park owners reported some visitors had no time to evacuate. Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, and officials urge the public to avoid the affected areas to not interfere with rescue crews.



At least 43 people were killed in devastating flooding in Kerr County, Texas over the weekend.

Several others are still missing, including a Burleson couple.

RV park flooding

What Happened:

Families from across the state, including North Texas, stayed at HTR RV Park and Blue Oak RV Park along the Guadalupe River for the Fourth of July.

On Friday morning, floodwaters washed away several RVs that were lined up near the shoreline.

Videos show the RVs bobbing in the floodwaters before being taken down the river.

Concrete slabs, which once held cabins were lifted up and moved by the floodwaters.

The owner of the park says people staying closer to the river did not have time to leave.

Joni and Robert Brake

Family members tell FOX 4 Joni and Robert Brake of Burleson were staying at the RV park and are still missing.

Those family members made the trip to Kerr County in an attempt to get more information.

Search and recovery crews are working up and down the river in an attempt to find any of the missing.

What they're saying:

"They tried to get to them so hard, but there was no way. There way no way. At that point, the water was up a good 20 feet, and the lower lever campers right there were already floating away," said Lorean Guillen, the owner of the RV Park.