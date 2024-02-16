North Texas will get another taste of freezing weather as our temperatures are set to plummet Friday into Saturday.

Friday Forecast: Warm and Windy

Your Friday starts off warm and humid.

Temperatures will peak around noon before a cold front moves in and temperatures start to slide.

Winds shift to the northwest and then north before getting stronger on Friday night.

With each shift, the air will get colder.

There is a slight chance of showers east and southeast of Dallas on Friday afternoon, but the chances are very slim.

Saturday Forecast: Cold, Windy Day

Saturday morning's weather will be much, much different than Friday.

We will return to Texas winter with wind chills in the 20s by Saturday morning.

The actual temperature will stay above freezing throughout the day, but it will feel chilly throughout.

High temperatures will reach the upper 40s, the average for this time of year is about 61 or 62.

The wind will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour throughout the day.

While it will be cold, it will not be horribly cold.

Sunday Forecast: Temps Fall Below Freezing

Sunday will be another winter day, but the wind won't be as big of a deal.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s, but winds will be light.

Some areas will be in the 20s in the morning, but it won't be a hard freeze.

The good news is things will warm up quickly, so you shouldn't have to worry about your pipes.

7-Day Forecast

Your President's Day will be a nice day, and then temperatures will keep on climbing.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s by Wednesday!