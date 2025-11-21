Dallas weather: Record rainfall, weekend flood threat & Thanksgiving forecast

article

The Brief DFW experienced record rainfall on Thursday at 3.95 inches. Dry weather ends on Saturday and showers return Sunday, with the heaviest coverage late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Drier, cooler air will arrive after the weekend storms, making conditions chilly by Thanksgiving Day.



After a day of record rainfall on Thursday, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will enjoy a couple of dry, pleasant days before the return of heavy rain and potential flood watches later this weekend.

Record rain in DFW

DFW set a new record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period for November in North Texas. The official measurement was 3.95 inches, shattering the previous November record of 3.45 inches in 2015. While some weather trackers in areas like Fort Worth recorded closer to 2 inches of rain, others like Euless measured 3.74 inches.

Friday Forecast: Patchy, dense fog

The main concern for the Friday morning commute is patchy, dense fog.

The Metroplex is expected to dry out completely, but parts of Central Texas will see more rain.

Temperatures will climb today, feeling warm and pleasant, reaching the mid-70s, near 77 degrees in DFW.

7-Day Forecast

Saturday morning will be cool and comfortable. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a north breeze.

Showers will begin filtering in on Sunday, with the highest rain coverage approaching overnight. A potential flood threat returns Sunday night and into Monday morning. Rain totals are likely to be 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

Drier, cooler air will filter in through the rest of next week, leading to chilly weather by Thanksgiving Day. Travelers should use caution if driving on Monday morning.