Big changes are ahead in the weather this week.

On Wednesday, temperatures are in the mid-80s across most of North Texas, but the warm weather won't stick around for long.

A cold front arrives in our area tonight and will send temperatures tumbling on Thursday.

Showers will move in by the morning hours on Thursday and become widespread after that.

Most people will get about 1 to 2 inches of rain, but some areas to the east could see more.

Thursday's Veterans Day Parade in Dallas was canceled due to the weather.

READ MORE: 2023 will almost certainly be the hottest year on record: What this means

You are going to need an umbrella and something to keep you warm.

Temperatures will likely be in the low 60s when you get out the door, but as we move into the early evening temperatures could be in the low-50s and, in some areas, high-40s.

The rain should be out of the area by Friday morning.

The cooler weather will be sticking around though.

Temperatures will top out in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will return early next week.