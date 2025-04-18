Dallas weather: Easter weekend storms could bring large hail, low tornado threat
DALLAS - Get ready for a wet holiday weekend as storms roll into North Texas, bringing the potential for large hail, strong winds and heavy rain.
Easter weekend forecast: Rain, hail and high winds
The day starts windy, warm and humid, with overcast skies and highs in the mid-80s. While there’s a chance for showers, no significant storms are expected during the day.
Stronger storms are expected to develop late Friday night, likely after midnight. Some could bring large hail and damaging winds, but most storm chances are expected to weaken by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.
A cold front arrives Saturday night, sparking another round of storms. These could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Most of the severe weather is expected after dark and could linger until sunrise Sunday.
Easter Sunday forecast in DFW
Early morning showers are possible, but the rain is expected to clear out by around noon. Sunshine returns in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s — just in time for your Easter plans.
Monday looks sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s. More rain and storms could return midweek as new disturbances move through the area.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and meteorologist Evan Andrews,