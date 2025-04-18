Dallas weather: Easter weekend storms could bring large hail, low tornado threat

article

The Brief A stormy Easter weekend is ahead with chances for large hail, high winds, and heavy rain, especially overnight Friday and Saturday. During the day, the weather will be mostly quiet, with the strongest storms expected after dark. Easter Sunday starts wet but should dry out by noon.



Get ready for a wet holiday weekend as storms roll into North Texas, bringing the potential for large hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

Easter weekend forecast: Rain, hail and high winds

The day starts windy, warm and humid, with overcast skies and highs in the mid-80s. While there’s a chance for showers, no significant storms are expected during the day.

Stronger storms are expected to develop late Friday night, likely after midnight. Some could bring large hail and damaging winds, but most storm chances are expected to weaken by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

A cold front arrives Saturday night, sparking another round of storms. These could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Most of the severe weather is expected after dark and could linger until sunrise Sunday.

Easter Sunday forecast in DFW

Early morning showers are possible, but the rain is expected to clear out by around noon. Sunshine returns in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s — just in time for your Easter plans.

Monday looks sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s. More rain and storms could return midweek as new disturbances move through the area.