Dallas weather: Rain, storms expected Sunday night

The Brief Showers and storms are expected on Sunday. We could see some strong storms with gusty winds and small hail. The storm threat returns on Tuesday morning.



A band of showers has formed and is expected to move through the DFW area on Sunday night.

We expect to see an increase in storm coverage into the evening hours with a few strong storms.

Gulf moisture isn't available to make these major storms, but we could see small hail and gusty winds from about 5 to 9 p.m.

The storm will weaken as it heads east.

Monday is expected to be relatively quiet, but we could see some storms early Tuesday.

The timing of the storms is expected to be about 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. area-wide with DFW becoming the target during rush hour.

There is risk for high winds and hail in the strongest storms.

The tornado threat in North Texas is fairly low, keep a close eye on our forecasts as we get closer to Tuesday.

The storms will be gone early on Tuesday, but it will be windy with temperatures in the low 70s.