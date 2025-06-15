Dallas weather: Rain, storms could disrupt Father's Day plans

The Brief North Texas expects storms this Father's Day, potentially disrupting plans, as two batches of rain arrive from Oklahoma. These colliding storm systems will bring widespread showers, especially north of I-20, through early afternoon. While the severe threat is low, some strong cells could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.



Storms are expected in North Texas on this Father's Day, and they could disrupt your plans.

Sunday Forecast

It will be a warm and muggy start to the day on Sunday morning as storms move in from Oklahoma.

A second batch will follow closely behind it.

As the two batches of storms collide we have a pretty decent high coverage event with showers and storms through the first part of the afternoon for areas north of I-20.

The farther south you go, the more scattered the showers will be.

The severe weather threat is low, but some strong cells could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

High temperatures will be around the low 90s, but humidity will be very high.

Sunday is the last pretty high-coverage event for a while. The majority of the work week looks to stay quiet, with just a couple of storms will be possible here and there.

