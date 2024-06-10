Rain and storm chances return to North Texas this week after a few dry days.

Monday Forecast: Chance at showers, storms

A cold front will drop into the area on Monday morning and push south.

An isolated shower is possible early, but the best chances of rain will come as we heat up later in the day.

We expect to see more rain in the afternoon to evening hours.

The highest chance of rain will be to the west and south. Areas to the north have the lowest shot at rain.

We don't anticipate any storms being severe, just lightning and downpours.

Tuesday Forecast: Chance of heavy rain to the west and south

A low pressure area is expected to move into North Texas on Tuesday.

There's a chance we could see a complex of storms form out in West Texas and it could make its way into our western and southern areas.

The risk would be mainly heavy rain and gusty winds. Those heavy rains could also bring some flooding.

The rain could stick around to the east in the early morning on Wednesday, but clouds will break and temperatures will rise.

A ridge of high pressure will move into North Texas by the end of the week, and we will start to see temperatures in the mid 90s starting on Friday.

A heat index is expected to climb near 100 degrees for the weekend.